Ghanaians can’t support more than one artiste at a time - Kelvynboy

Afrobeat sensation, Kelvynboy

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Kelvynboy shared his thoughts on diversity and support within the Ghanaian music industry.

He highlighted the changing dynamics influenced by technology and accessibility to music in an interview with MX24 TV.



According to the “Down Flat” hitmaker, songs do not become hits as quickly as before because consumers are spoilt for choice and cannot be forced to consume one form of music by gatekeepers.



"I think that narrative, that table is turning, actually because way back before when I came into the industry, every song could blow up quickly. It hasn't happened lately. Thanks to social media and all that. It's not like the ones that some gatekeepers are saying is the number one is the number one. The number one is on our phones. We can't force anybody to like or unlike something," he expressed.



He also highlighted another issue in the music industry, noting that Ghanaian fans tend to focus solely on one artist at a time. Citing the case of Nigeria, he argued that this focus on one artiste and the comparisons leads to stagnation in the industry and limits diversity in musical tastes.



"The problem is we can't support several people at the same time. Nigerians are good artists. They support everyone equally as they do it. That's what we don't do. We don't support several artists at the same time. If Kelvynboy comes, yes, it'd be Kelvynboy. We go take him, compare. People say, oh, it'd be this one," he stated.

Kelvynboy’s comments join the wider debate on the state of the Ghana music industry and its growth relative to that of other African countries like Nigeria.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



