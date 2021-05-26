Ghanaians do not give female artistes any chance to grow – Klarah Kay

Ghanaian musician, Klarah Kay

Up-and-coming dancehall artiste Klarah Kay has expressed that one reason it is hard for females to make it in the music industry is that Ghanaians do not give them the chance to show what they have.

According to her, the females in the country especially the dancehall genre are not given the opportunity to come out and show what they have like the men.



“We’ve not gotten the chance yet because there are so many female underground artistes whom I know will do so well if given the chance”, she stated.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, she said, “We all know how hard the Ghanaian music industry is especially for ladies. In Ghana here they don’t give female artistes a chance to grow”.



She noted that most people assume it’s easy for ladies to make it into the industry than men but she stated that it was not true as women tend to face more challenges than men in the music industry.

Making reference to an encounter she had she shared that, “One producer I spoke to was like they don’t give the female artistes a chance because they don’t know how to write their own songs”.



She believes this misunderstanding should be cleared and people should understand that not all singers should be songwriters, “even in one of Rihanna’s interviews she mentioned that she doesn’t write any of her songs how about that?” she asked.



Kay believes a lot of female artistes are being forced to hide their potential because they are of the view that they will not be accepted.



She urged Ghanaians to quit discouraging female artistes in order for them to be able to come out with the potential and grow the Ghanaian music industry.