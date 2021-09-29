Ghanaians do not invest so much into music like Nigerians – BadYouth

BadYouth, Nigerian musician

Nigerian artiste, BadYouth has noted that as compared to Nigerians, Ghanaians do not invest so much into their craft.

Talking about how big Nigerian music is in Ghana, and relating it to whether or not it is the same in Nigeria, he said, “I think it’s the way you look at music here. Before I came to Ghana, I loved a lot of Ghanaian music. Before King Promise started blowing up and all, I was listening to him.”



He told Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush Show, “I also listened to Manifest and many other Ghanaian artistes and I really think it is what you like musically.”



Per his observation, Ghanaians do not invest so much into music like Nigerians which is why they are where they are today.



He believes Ghanaians produce good music as much as Nigerians, but getting investors to take it out there is what they lack.

“They don’t take it as seriously as we do. But if they do, they can get their music out there as much as ours,” he emphasized.



BadYouth however added that the only artiste he sees doing it like they are doing in Nigeria is King Promise.



Listing his top 5 Ghanaian artistes he would like to work with, he said, “The first will be King Promise and I got the chance to meet and tell him. The second will be Manifest because I’m a big fan of his. Efya is also someone I would love to work with.



Obrafour and finally Killbeats will be the top 5 Ghanaian artistes I would love to work with.”