Ghanaians don’t like correction - Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has reacted to claims by former Ghanaian centre-forward Kevin Prince Boateng that he was kicked out of the team for standing up to maltreatment by superiors.

Kevin Prince Boateng, on a German podcast, narrated the events of the controversial Brazil 2014 World Cup and the conflict between some players and some members of the technical team, which led to the sacking of some players, including Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng.



K.P Boateng, in his submission, said that he was standing up for the players in what he had described as maltreatment by members of the technical team.



Shatta Wale, in reaction to the allegations on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, claimed that Ghanaians cannot receive corrections and do not like being told the truth. He further alleged that he was blacklisted from music award shows in Ghana. Which was why he was in the UK.



He then related the country to a cobra. A reference to the now popular “Cobra” track by musician Obaapa Gladys.



“Ghana we don’t like correction and truth at all … Big village. Sorry bro they also kicked me out from music awards in Ghana so now I am in UK to see if UK is different a bit. The country is cobra,” he posted.

Ghana we don’t like correction and truth at all … Big village ????????



Sorry bro they also kicked me out from music awards in Ghana so now I am in UK to see if Uk is different a bit ????????



The country is cobra ???????????? https://t.co/ubRd6Myse6 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 6, 2023

ID/DAG

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



