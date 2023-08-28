Ghanaians don’t rate me as a songwriter - Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian Afrobeats musican, Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian music sensation, Kelvin Brown, also known as Kelvyn Boy has revealed that he is not perturbed when he doesn't get rated as a songwriter by his fellow Ghanaian artistes.

During an interview with Hitz FM's Andy Dosty on August 28, Kelvyn Boy was asked if he feels disappointed if his name isn't mentioned among prolific songwriters in Ghana. He responded that he wasn't disheartened by that and was well aware of the situation.



“I know, when it comes to artistes in Ghana, they don't make me a priority like that. When I came into the industry, it was a gradual process to be accepted as a songwriter. I got into a lot of fights and all that. But I understand.” he stated.



Describing his creative process and how he comes up with his music, Kelvyn Boy stated that his inspiration often strikes spontaneously, prompting him to create music in bursts rather than following a methodical approach of sitting down to write lyrics.



“I can go months without recording anything, but when I get into the studio, in a day I can record about four songs at once, and all will be top-notch. I don't normally write my songs, but when I do, it takes me a very long time. I know how to put it together in my head, all the mistakes come when recording, and they're easy to fix,” he said.



Explaining the speed at which he writes his songs, Kelvyn Boy revealed that his hit song “Sugarcane” was written in 25 minutes. He added that the longest time he had taken to write a song was two days.

ID/BB



