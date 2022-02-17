Ghanaians draw attention to resemblance in Michy and Nigerian crossdresser's picture

Michy and James Brown pictures matched

Michy says Shatta doesn't take care of his son



Michy claims she can’t force Shatta to care for their son



Michy has been compared to Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, after she appeared on the United Showbiz show to promote a movie she recently starred in.



With the help of makeup, the socialite-turned-actress was transformed into a spitting image of James Brown after the cameraman chose an angle that turned Michy into the crossdresser.



A picture of Michy and James put side by side made the claims irrefutable and easily believable, one would think they are siblings.

Moving from one radio station to the other to promote the new movie she starred in, Michy also released a bombshell that many may find hard to believe.



According to Michy, she has been single-handedly taking care of her son, with her ex-boyfriend, Shatta Wale, not helping out.



After the host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM pleaded with Michy to let her son, Majesty, get close to his father, she stated that she cannot force the musician to take up his roles as a responsible father.



“Andy, I’m not cutting you short, but responsibilities such as taking care of children is not something that anybody should draw your attention to.



“I feel obliged, I’m dying if I can’t see my son smile. This morning, I left home before he was able to go to school but I’ve been calling because it’s a feeling that should be there but if it’s not there, it shouldn’t be forced otherwise it’s like nothing should be done,” she said.