Ghanaians expect all the songs I release to be at the level of ‘Sore’ – Yaw Tog

Yaw Tog

Yaw Tog christened Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, a Ghanaian fast-rising musician, has said that his fans always expect the songs he releases to be an instant hit after his song ‘Sore’ went viral.

In an interview on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Kumasi-based young iconic artiste stated that his main priority is to produce good songs but not necessarily thinking about getting hits after hits.



He remarked “I will say that I have taken myself to a certain limit and so that’s what Ghanaians are expecting from me and sore was my viral hit song.



“Music is like you don’t have to put it in your mind that you want a hit song but you have to get a good song and that’s it,” Yaw Tog told Amansan Krakye the host.

He continued on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM “If the song is good you are one hundred percent correct so to me I work hard to produce good songs and not hit songs.



“Because when the song is good it will definitely become a hit so it’s the people who are expecting something huge but I just go to the studio, do a good song and release it,” he told the host.