Ghanaians happy I said Diana Asamoah’s current pictures look like a corpse - Prophet Kumchacha

Kumchacha calls Diana Asamoah’s new pictures fake

Kumchacha says Ghanaians agree with his corpse statement



Ghanaians in their right senses won’t be angry at him - Kumchacha



The Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has said Ghanaians are happy that he said the recent pictures of Diana Asamoah look like a corpse.



According to the preacher while speaking on Okay Plus FM, he attended an event and was shown an image of someone they claimed was Diana Asamoah but he vehemently denied the fact that she was the one.



“Ghanaians are happy that I said Diana Asamoah’s current pictures looks like a corpse. No Ghanaian in their right sense will be angry at the statement I made.

“I went for a show and they put her pictures on the screen. I couldn't tell who the person was and I said ‘our mother Diana Asamoah I know, that's not her, it's a photoshopped picture’ and probably they moved someone's head and placed it on Diana’s body and they've portrayed it like Diana Asamoah has become a slay queen,” he said.



He further stated that the Diana Asamoah he knows from years ago can’t be the same person they had shown her on the screens at that event.



“She painted her face with some unnecessary make-up. When I saw the picture I said no, Pastor Kumchacha I know Diana Asamoah. The Diana Asamoah I know from many years ago if you tell me this picture is her; then that's a lie.



“I know Diana Asamoah and this picture isn't her, but the person I’m seeing in this picture looks like a corpse that has been powdered,” he added.



