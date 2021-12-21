Ghanaians have hungered long enough – Londona

Londona, Media Personality

Ghanaian media personality, Londona has observed that Ghanaians will make the best out of this December because they have hungered for events for a very long time.

Speaking on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra with host Doctar Cann, he said, “Ghanaians miss events. With how Covid-19 kept a lot of people stuck indoors, wearing nose masks and observing so many protocols, now that there is the opportunity to go out for events and have fun, I think Ghanaians will utilize that opportunity”.



According to him, “We have hungered for events for long and event organizers have also been unemployed for long, so everyone will take advantage of this opportunity to go out this December”.

Londona also explained that shows would be expensive because many of these industry players have also equally starved for long; now that they finally have their parts to play at events again, organizers need to make sure that they are well paid have families to feed.



“When there is an event, a lot of people like instrumentalists, singers, backing vocalists and many others get employed, so the people who miss partying are not the only ones who are excited about events going on this December. All the stakeholders are happy”, he further added.