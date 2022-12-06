0
Ghanaians love 'fast food' music – Kofi Jamar

Kofi Jamar The Truth Ep.jpeg Ghanaian drill musician, Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian drill musician, Kofi Jamar has said Ghanaians prefer danceable music to music which makes one to pause and ponder.

The artiste who drops critical and thought provoking bars in his music hopes to be different and constantly push the envelope.

“I always want to be different and push the envelope further all the time. Ghanaians love fast food music. Ghanaians don’t like music that will make you ponder but that’s the kind of music I love to produce,” he told Winston Micheals in an interview on Y107.9FM’s ‘Shouts On Y’ show.

Kofi Jamar sees himself as bridging the gap between music which will make one move their body and music which will provoke deep thought from listeners.

The artiste is widely known in Ghana and beyond for his street anthem, ‘Ekorso’.

With his unique sound, Kofi Jamar has created an identity for himself, bringing his name to the minds of all immediately his tunes drop.

