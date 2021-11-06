Ghanaians must know that nothing is free – Quotation Master

Kwaku Peprah, popularly known as Quotation Master

Ghanaian controversial speaker, Kwaku Peprah, popularly known as Quotation Master has asserted that everything in this world comes at a price, and not for free.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii show, he noted, “You have to give up one thing in order to obtain another in return. Nothing in this world is for free, it all comes at a price.”



Per his observation, a lot of Ghanaians although aware of this still take it for granted. “They always want everything without paying for it.

When Ghanaians hear something is free, they rush for it but they should know there is nothing free on this earth and that is just how it works,” he said.



He believes, even if you do not pay for it immediately, you will pay for it later. “Mostly when you do, it comes at a higher price.”