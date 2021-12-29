Ghanaians opposing e-levy have never travelled outside – Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Gospel artist turned NPP communicator, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has slammed Ghanaians who have opposed the paying of the E-levy for developmental projects.

In the voice of Diana Asamoah, Ghanaians opposing the introduction of the E-levy have never travelled outside Ghana. She stated that taxes play important roles in the country’s development.



“If you go to Italy, the toll is automated. You will not see anyone there collecting tolls but you are compelled to pay. You pay 10 Euros on your going and the same on your return. Everything is taxed,” she said during an interview with Zion Felix

“In Ghana, it is because some people have not travelled before that is why they speak like that [against paying taxes]. If we were to explain the objective and the need to pay the E-Levy, it would bring massive developments. Ghana would have been so beautiful,” she added.