Ghanaians pay tribute to Rab Bakari

Veteran music producer dies
DJ Rab drowns on Ghana's Independence Day
Celebrities mourn late DJ
The demise of veteran Ghanaian music producer, DJ Rab Bakari, has been described as unfortunate by industry folks and music lovers.
DJ Rab passed away on Ghana's 65th Independence Day, March 6, 2022, in the Western Region.
Reports indicate that he drowned in the early hours of Sunday at the Busua Beach where he was spending his holidays.
Hours before the news of his demise, the celebrated producer had made a post on Instagram detailing how excited he was to have marked Ghana's Independence Day right on its soil.
His post read: "*6th March* I would rather be on ‘The Beach’ this Independence [from the goddam #British monarchy] Day. #Ghana (Yessir! I’m here!)."
Reacting to his sudden demise, the likes of Sarkodie, Rocky Dawuni, D-Black, MzVee, Efya, Feli Nuna, Nana Yaa who are still in shock have paid their respect to DJ Rab Bakari for his contribution to the growth of the music industry.
A heartbroken Sarkodie on March 7 tweeted: "If there’s something we (industry) can’t get over, it’s definitely going to be This very one !!! Like how ???”
Two-time Grammy Nominated Ghanaian artiste, Rocky Dawuni shared a comment on Rab's last Instagram post. He wrote: "Arms of the Almighty. Fly away, brother. We love you eternally."
Michelle Attoh also noted that Rab paid his dues, noting that he will always be remembered for his love for the country. "Am shocked!! Just this morning was thinking Wow Rab you certainly enjoy your life!" read Michelle's post.
Below are tributes to the late DJ Rab Bakari
Rest in Peace Rab Bakari. The first hiplife DJ. Reggie Rock’s backbone to a sound that changed Ghana forever. This man and was one of my biggest supporters and always showed love. My thoughts with his family pic.twitter.com/o8VtiLxxwX— Juls baby (@JulsOnIt) March 7, 2022
Rest well Rab Bakari pic.twitter.com/pr4GCxwmw6— godfather (@iamedem) March 6, 2022
Rab Bakari ???? Damn life is too short pic.twitter.com/bP2JBLn5j2— VERY-GOOD-BAD-GUY (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) March 6, 2022
The last picture he posted is before he drowned this afternoon at the beach ???? ???? ????— DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) March 6, 2022
Oh Rab Bakari rest in peace legend ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/KguT0AJmBZ
RAB BAKARI! @RabsWorld You played your part. Represented ???????? to the fullest. Wherever you went, whatever you did, Ghana came first for you. It’s sad & ironic you passed on today of all days. The positive energy & support you gave our creative industry will be remembered. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I2Hh82n9g5— Antoine Mensah (@antoine_mensah) March 6, 2022
Yo Rab Bakari is gone !!??!!! Wtf!!!!!!! …. This man was noting NICE !!!! God !!!! RIP CHARLEY pic.twitter.com/LUvRBimu7F— Worlasi (@worlasigh) March 6, 2022
I'm still in shock. Yesterday my friend Rab Bakari posted this on IG & I said "Enjoy yourself" Not knowing hours later he would be gone. Heartbreaking. You had a true passion for living life to the fullest. I will remember your positive light, smile & love for #Africa@RabsWorld pic.twitter.com/s2L1PhPXof— Ivy Prosper (@ivyprosper) March 7, 2022