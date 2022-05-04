Ghanaians provide t-rolls, cars and security for MPs but they still fail us - KKD

Broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD)

KKD says Parliamentarians have failed Ghanaians

Ghanaians told to demand accountability from MPs



KKD confronts an MP



Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, better known as KKD has charged Ghanaians to vote out Members of Parliament who fail to represent them well or bring development to their constituencies.



He explained that the country more than ever needs competent politicians and leaders to run its affairs after successive governments failed to make life any better for citizens.



Mr Kyei Darkwah lamented the greedy behaviour of most parliamentarians who perform woefully in office despite the benefits they get from taxpayers' monies.



He noted that these monies provide MPs free security, the best cars and even their toilet rolls yet still they underperform.

"I think it is not the NPP which has failed us. Our parliamentarians have failed us. Anybody who has a parliamentarian who votes against the wishes of the greater good of your society, vote them out," he admonished.



Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey, he explained that no Member of Parliament is better than any Ghanaian; adding that voting should not be based on political party lines but instead on the competence of the individual vying for the seat.



"The essence of electing someone to go to Parliament is to represent you. That is why you buy their toilet roll, help to get them good cars. That is why you help them get security, a good home. They are no better than you, better than your parents. If they don't represent you well change them. We have gotten to a place in Ghana where it is no longer about political parties. It is about honest, competent individuals.'



KKD also disclosed an instance where he confronted a politician for failing to represent his people on the floor of Parliament during crucial voting.



"I told one politician that I used to like him but I have lost respect for him and I didn't say it behind him. I said it to his face in a restaurant," said KKD in a GhanaWeb monitored interview.