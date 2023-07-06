Ghanaians rally in support of former France Ambassador Anne-Sophie Avé amidst cancer battle

Former France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé

The news of former France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé, sharing her battle with cancer has sparked a wave of empathy and support among Ghanaians.

The announcement of her health struggle has resonated deeply with many, who have expressed their concern and rallied around her during this challenging time.



Ghanaians from various walks of life have taken to social media platforms to offer words of encouragement and prayers for Anne-Sophie Avé's recovery.



Many have commended her for her bravery in openly discussing her health issue, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about cancer and destigmatizing the disease.



Numerous messages of support have poured in, with individuals expressing their admiration for Anne-Sophie Avé's resilience and strength.



Social media platforms have been flooded with heartfelt well-wishes, uplifting messages, and expressions of solidarity.

Ghanaians have also highlighted the impact Anne-Sophie Avé had during her tenure as the France Ambassador to Ghana.



They recall her diplomatic efforts, cultural exchanges, and the deep connections she fostered between the two nations.



Her dedication to strengthening Franco-Ghanaian relations has left a lasting impression on Ghanaians, further fueling their desire to support her during this challenging period.



In some social media reactions, a user said, “Ghana moves Ghana Vibes. You’re an amazing person and a very big blessing to mother Ghana especially the youth in the art industry. God protect and guide you. We hope to see you.”



Another added, “May God continue to bless you abundantly my favourite ambassadors. Nous prions pour toi, ca va aller t'inqiète.”

A third stated, “Awe.. this is just hitting me, u r such a wonderful person, God will see u through and give u His healing mercies in abundance sweetie. Speedy recovery and get well soon. God bless u sweetheart .. we love u.”





















