Ghanaians react as DJ Khaled posts Black Sherif's video

Dj Khalid And Blacko DJ Khaled and Black Sherif

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DJ Khaled hails Black Sherif

Black Sherif acknowledges DJ Khaled’s post

Timbaland, Lexis Bill, Berla Mundi and others react to DJ Khaled’s post

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to American showbiz personality, DJ Khaled’s post that captured Black Sherif singing his ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ song.

Instagram users while expressing their thoughts have said this was a big win for the artiste.

In less than two hours after the video was published, it amassed over 300,000 views

Hollywood star Timbaland was among international celebrities who commented on DJ Khaled’s post.

In Ghana, the likes of Berla Mundi, Lexis Bill, Michael Blackson and many others have also reacted to the post.

Check below for reactions shared by social media users:







