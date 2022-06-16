Ghanaians react to Joyce Blessing’s leaked drunk video

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing begs ex-lover for a reunion

The lover in the video is the singer's ex-husband, Ernest Okyere



Management of Joyce to take legal action over leaked video



Internet users have shared varied opinions on a viral leaked video of Ghanaian gospel singer Joyce Blessing. In the video, the 'unbreakable' singer was recorded looking drunk and sipping an alcoholic wine while she spoke of how she is suffering from a broken heart.



Joyce, who had tears in her eyes, also explained that she was drinking alcohol because she simply could not comprehend why her lover, Kwame, could leave her even though he is very conscious of how much she loves him.



The video is believed to have been leaked by former fetish priestess and now evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa.



As expected, fans who were astonished by the contents of the video expressed their thoughts. Generally, their comments were of sympathy for the singer while condemning her for indulging in conducts they deem 'not Christian-like'.

A Facebook user by the name E-levy Gh wrote, "Eiiiiii madam gospel woman ...me y3mu koraa aShe me .. Jesus".



Another Eukaria Mcblaise wrote, "but she doesn't look like Joyce or it is my eyes".



Also, Ansah Louusa wrote, "Agradaa must go to court. Please take her to court".



Reaction from Joyce Blessing’s management



In a press statement sighted by Ghanaweb.com in the early hours of Thursday, June 16, and signed by Ernest Okyere, the manager of Joyce Blessing, the management of the award-winning gospel musician has called on the general public to disregard the video that captures the singer 'drunk' and talking about her failed love life.



Ernest Okyere explained that the video, which was captured years ago, was meant for the ex-husband of the gospel singer, Dave Joy.

"Joyce blessing wishes the general public to disregard the spin being placed on a viral video currently circulating on social media to place Joyce Blessing in a bad light. This video is, first of all, an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband, and the contents were not meant to be circulated publicly," parts of the release read.



He added that the leaked video is a desperate attempt to defame and tarnish the enviable reputation of the gospel singer.



"It is rather unfortunate that certain persons are doing everything to destroy the hard-won reputation of a talented and inspirational musician. It is obvious that the intent of the circulation is to target and destroy this reputation.



