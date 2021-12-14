Ghanaians react to ‘unrecognizable’ throwback picture of Agya Koo

Popular Kumawood actor, Agya Koo

Agya Koo’s old photo floods social media

Agya Koo poses with swag, vintage style in throwback photo



Photo of Agya Koo’s ‘young looking’ self causes stir online



A throwback photo of Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu popularly known as 'Agya Koo' has found its way to social media and Ghanaians cannot keep calm about it.



The said picture captures ‘young looking’ Agya Koo who has fully strapped in a pair of denim shorts and a jacket with a black pair of boots to match.



He was rocking a neat and well-layered afro cut while striking a pose with swag.

The picture which has since gone viral on social media has gained numerous reactions from Ghanaians on social media.



The Kumawood actor’s young-looking throwback picture was almost unrecognizable by a lot of social media users who have expressed shock after chancing upon it.



Check out the post below:







