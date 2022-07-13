Ghanaians represented 'hard' at Sonni Balli's funeral - Samini

Dancehall singer, Samini

Sonni Balli dies at age 40

Sonni mourned by music lovers



Dancehall singer laid to rest in London



Family and friends of the late Ghanaian dancehall musician, Sonni Balli, on Tuesday, July 12, organized a befitting funeral service in London which was highly attended by sympathizers, especially Ghanaians.



According to Samini, who described the late singer as his father in the industry, Ghanaians did well to grace the final burial rites of the popular singer, who died on June 6, 2022, at the age of 40 years.



Samini, speaking in an interview on HitzFM with Andy Dosty on Wednesday morning, noted that he flew to London right after his show for Sonni's funeral as he couldn't miss it for anything in the world.

He expressed joy about how friends honoured the late singer with their presence, especially because the funeral was on a weekday.



"Sonni was a man of all people. He had friends from all races but Ghanaians represented hard. It was a weekday funeral in London, and people took time off work to come. It was packed, the streets were packed, and there were 'jama' groups all over. I haven't seen a funeral like this in London most especially being a weekday...for a man like Sonni, he deserved everything we did for him yesterday and more," Samini disclosed.



The award-winning singer, who was a good friend of the deceased, added that he was hard hit by his sudden demise.



"I have tried to handle it in the best way that I can. It has been a huge loss to industry people. He was like my dad in the music space, he introduced me to almost everything I know, and I will always be grateful for that. May his soul rest in peace," he said.



