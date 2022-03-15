1
Ghanaians say I’m rich and I accept it in good faith – Diamond Appiah

Diamond Appiah Biography?resize=640%2C600&ssl=1 Diamond Appiah

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actress Diamond Appiah has denied claims that she is a super-rich woman.

She has in times past bragged about her wealth and the fact that she is well-to-do as compared to some of her colleagues.

Noted among people she drags on social media is business mogul, Kwame Despite who she says is not rich but living on past glory.

Well, in a recent interview, Diamond Appiah has dispelled claims of being a rich woman.

She said “where did I say I’m a millionaire? It’s Ghanaians who are saying I’m a millionaire and I accept it. God has blessed me”.

Diamond Appiah was speaking in an interview at the funeral grounds of Afia Schwarzenegger’s father.

