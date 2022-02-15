Ghanaians spoilt my chance with a Grammy-winning producer - Jon Germain recounts

Ghanaian television presenter, Jon Germain

Jon Germain bemoans ‘Pull Him Down’ syndrome in showbiz industry

Ghanaian celebrities rant on Twitter



Jon Germain laments greed among Ghanaians



Popular Ghanaian television presenter, Jon Germain, has recounted an instance where his chance to work with an international producer was blocked by a fellow Ghanaian.



Narrating his ordeal on Twitter, Jon Germain, while lamenting the ‘Pull Him Down’ syndrome among Ghanaians, said he was painfully stabbed at the back.



This was after Joselyn Dumas and DKB shared their experiences and bemoaned the worrying trend of PHD syndrome in the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

“The Pull Him Down mindset in this country is sad, sickening, mind-blowing & pathetic. Be happy for your neighbour & push them. That’s how doors are opened for others to have access,” Joselyn Dumas tweeted.



DKB also tweeted, “A country that when you celebrate with high YouTube subscribers they will go and unsubscribe. A country that when you celebrate large Twitter following, they will go and unfollow you. A country that when a foreigner praises you, they’ll DM him or her to destroy you. Which country is that?



It was in this light that Jon Germain also shared his experience.



“Hmm remember when a Grammy-winning producer tweeted about wanting to work with me? Our people tweeted and sent him a DM asking why and told him not to," he said.



See the tweets here: