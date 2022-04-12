Ghanaians talk too much - Coco Trey

Budding artiste, Coco Trey

Young Ghanaian female singer, Coco Trey, who is known to be very open about her lifestyle with no limit to how expressive she can be when it comes to what she wears has compared the lifestyle in Ghana to the Netherlands.



According to the female vocalist on asaaseradio.com, Ghanaians talk too much and always meddle in the affairs of others.



“In Ghana, people talk too much, but in Holland where I was born and raised no one has time for anyone, everyone is minding their business, she said.



Still, on the topic of doing what she likes without judgement, she noted that her style, sound and looks are unique blends that will push her to excel in the Ghanaian music industry.

“My talent is different, I’m very unique. I’m not like them, so you can’t compare me to them. Come on, it’s me, Coco Trey.



“I don’t follow the trend, it depends on my mood what songs I feel like releasing, you can’t compare me to any female artiste in Ghana, I’m so different. If they go left, I go right,” she said in a report by asaaseraio.com.



Meanwhile, Coco has described herself as the ruler of the music industry, while adding that she wouldn't want to brag but her works will do the talking.



“All the female artistes are queens in their own right. If any artiste calls themselves queen, that’s their own problem, I’m also a queen. I don’t want to show off, I want my work to do the talking,” she said.



Delving into her musical career, she expressed interest in collaborating with Black Sherif and Amaarae in the near future.



“I am looking forward to collaborating with Black Sherif because I like his style. Amaarae also, she’s very good but I’m yet to reach out to her, we follow each other on social media, but I’m waiting for the right time, it’s always about the right time,” Coco Trey said.