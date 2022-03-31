Ghanaians will accept E-levy with better education – Glitz Africa boss

Chief Executive Officer of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor

The Chief Executive Officer of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor, has said the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) will be acceptable when the government educates Ghanaians enough on its importance.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, Mrs. Lumor indicated that people have always rejected paying taxes in whichever form.



“I believe that it (E-levy) is a good thing. We just have to do more education around it, sometimes people stop things when we do not understand them.



“I believe that with taxes, you know, people around the world, everybody kicks against taxes. But when we know what the taxes are going to do and we believe and trust it with more education around it, I think it will lead to something good,” she explained.



A one-sided House on Tuesday 28th March 2022 passed the 1.50 percent E-Levy after Minority members staged a walkout in Parliament.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said the Electronic Transaction Levy would make a significant contribution to revenue mobilization and the management of Ghana’s economy.

According to him, the country is in a difficult place and needs revenue to develop.



“Mr. Speaker, despite the protracted and sometimes acrimonious nature of proceedings, I am happy that the House has, finally, found it possible to pass the E-levy Bill. I believe the levy is going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of the national economy, and I want to thank Members of the House for making this possible,” President Akufo-Addo told Parliament during the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, March 31, 2022.



The President added that the “road to recovery will be hard and long, Mr. Speaker, but we have started on a good footing by accepting that we are in a difficult place, and are taking the difficult decisions that will get us out. If anyone ever had any doubts about the need to be self-reliant, the point has now been forcibly drilled home to us. The pursuit of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda is even more compelling now.”







