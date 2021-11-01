Ghanaians would have chastised Sarkodie if he had jumped on 2nd Sermon remix - George Britton

A grid of Sarkodie, Burna Boy and Black Sherif. Photo credit: George Britton

• Black Sherif has featured Burna Boy on the remix of 2nd Sermon

• The song is yet to be released



• George Britton says Sarkodie could have been criticised if he featured on the remix



Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, is believed to have been featured on a yet to be released remix of Black Sherif's hit single, 2nd Sermon.



Burna Boy, in a video, shared on his socials, was heard singing his part of the song after being spotted on different occasions, jamming to the freestyle by the Ghanaian young act, Blacko.



But according to talent manager, George Britton, Ghanaians could have been quick to criticise rapper Sarkodie if he had jumped on the remix of 2nd Sermon.

Britton, who is the manager of singer Camidoh, many could have termed Sarkodie's move as a grand plan of stealing the spot and shine currently being enjoyed by the young and budding singer.



"If Sarkodie had jumped on Black Sherif’s 2nd Sermon, Ghanaians woulda said he was trying to feed on the young man’s shine. But here we praising Burna Boy for doing the same. We need to start building our people to have open minds for the sake of the culture," a post by George on Facebook read.



Black Sherif's songs continue to enjoy massive airplay in Ghana. He is considered to be the next big thing in the music industry.



Below are some reactions from George Britton's comment:

















Meanwhile, you can watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



