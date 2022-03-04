Ghanaians would’ve prayed if we suffered Ukraine crisis – Quotation Master

Controversial speaker, Kwaku Peprah

Ghanaian controversial speaker and spiritualist, Kwaku Peprah, popularly known as Quotation Master, has said that Ghanaians would have resorted to prayers if they were in the Ukraine crisis.

According to him, Ukraine had no idea what Russia had planned, adding that "they would have prepared for it if they knew".



Talking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, Quotation Master said, “We’re always saying Ghana is a peaceful country because we’re yet to experience the worst and that is why we are always relaxed and waiting on God for everything.”



He emphasized that, if what happened in Ukraine was to happen in Ghana, “we would have been in church praying instead of finding a quick solution to the situation.”



“Because prayer is not the answer, if they direct a bomb to us, it will have actually destroyed us.”

Quotation Master stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine has nothing to do with Jesus, “they are looking for ways and means to solve the situation and be safe”.



“My question to Ghanaians is simple, what will we do if we find ourselves in such a situation?” he asked.



He furthered that, Ghanaians need to be smart enough to be able to differentiate spiritual situations from real-life situations. “What we are currently experiencing is a real-life situation which needs a real-life solution and not one that needs spiritual intervention as Ghanaians always resort to.”



The spiritualist believes that not all situations demand spiritual intervention but rather, some need immediate thinking and solution.