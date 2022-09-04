Gifty Adorye’s attire to ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ gets social media talking

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty, has got a section of social media users talking about how she dressed for Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ concert.

In a video captured by GhanaWeb at the event, the gospel artiste put her curves on display, barely a week after she came under fire for flaunting, shaking and priding herself in her buttocks.



Performing one of her hit songs, she wore a white t-shirt and black and white coloured three-quarter leggings that captured her body and revealed the curves of her buttocks and thighs.



In some social media reactions, a user said, “Gifty Empress is slowly and gradually losing the real gospel aspect of her music. Many love her cos of the way she carried herself in gospel music both on stage and in videos but now she is just getting carried away with the people she is surrounding herself with now, especially after she got married.



“Am not here to judge or condemn her but many are looking up to her in a very positive way than what she has started exhibiting now. Yes, the fans are there to cheer to the music but your outfits must reflect what you say or act.”



The fan continued, “She needs a counsellor before things get out of hand. Many gospel musicians struggle to make amends with their music and lifestyles, which has affected them negatively, and they regret such decisions. Gifty, I love your music, but please check your utterances and dressings. Thank you.”

Another noted, "Nowadays it's difficult distinguishing between slay queens and gospel artistes.”



“Do we have gospel music in this country, apuu? All of them are in for their gains but using God's name to deceive the weak brains. Listen to any music u want and stop deceiving yourself all the time. I will rather listen to Wendy Shay, Sister Afya, Ebony and Co. music. These guys are not Mark Abraham and Co oo,” a third added.





















ADA/DA