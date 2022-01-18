Gifty Anti ‘wows’ fans in new fitness workout video

Gifty Anti looking younger as she works out at 51

Women advocate and media personality, Gifty Anti, has recently taken fitness to another level as she shared her workouts with her fans on social media.



The 51-year-old mother took to Instagram to share some videos and pictures of her training geared towards encouraging others to stay motivated even when they feel like giving up.



In the post that was shared, the media personality hinted she was tired but didn’t have the luxury to give up “Woman tire but @kind_bless no dey see sef!!! Chai,” she said.

The presenter who doubles as a queen mother first shared her fitness journey last year and from then till date, the improvement has spoken for itself with pictures proving persistence does pay off.



On November 17, 2021, Gifty Anti narrated on Facebook how she escaped an accident with her daughter.



According to her, another car rammed into the back of her car while she was commuting with her daughter.



“A car just hit my back badly!! HRH is traumatized and the back of the head hurts terribly !! Say a prayer for us” she shared on Wednesday.



