Gifty Boakye makes history at Miss Supranational

Ghanaian model, Gifty Boakye

Gifty Boakye represents Ghana at Miss Supranational

Gifty wins Supra Influencer



Beauty queen show appreciation to fans



Ghanaian model and philanthropist, Gifty Boakye, who represented the country at this year's Miss Supranational beauty pageant, made it to the Top 24, earning Ghana its first placement in the history of the competition.



The 13th edition of Miss Supranational was held in Poland with 69 contestants competing for the ultimate crown.



Gifty, from Akwatia in the Eastern Region of Ghana, delivered an exceptional performance throughout the entire competition, right from the costume round to the swimwear round and the grand coronation ceremony on July 15.



The 29-year-old beauty queen and international model earned the fourth spot in the Top 24 (semi-finals).

Gifty Boakye won the title of Supra Influencer for her active participation in social media challenges among the contestants.



In her appreciation post to Ghanaians for their support, Gifty revealed how proud she was to have made history in the competition.



"Philippians 4:13. My heart is full. Ghana We made history last night, I want to say a big Thank you to @misssupranational @miss.supranationalghana for believing in me and creating a space for me to let my light shine. To my supporters, you're messages, prayers and encouragement kept me going throughout this journey. I walked with you on that stage last night. Literally, I'm still in Aww at what we accomplished ...Top 24 & Ghana's first placement!!! My ancestors wildest dreams lived. This is for AFRICA. We are just getting started. GHANA Ooseeeee xoxo, Miss Ghana #BigGift," read the Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane was crowned the winner of Miss Supranatural 2022.



The rest are as follows, 1st runner-up, Praewwanich Ruangthong from Thailand, 2nd runner-up, Nguyen Hyunh Kim Duyen from Vietnam, 3rd runner-up, Adinda Creshella from Indonesia and 4th runner-up, Ismelys Velasque from Venezuela.



Check out the posts below