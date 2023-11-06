Gifty Hammond inspires with 'Champion Maker' – An uplifting contemporary gospel anthem

Gifty Hammond

Source: Emmanuel Tornyi, Contributor

Prepare to be inspired by the uplifting sounds of Gifty Hammond's "Champion Maker."

Hailing from Ghana, Gifty Hammond is a beacon of hope, and her urban contemporary gospel music is creating a significant impact.



"Champion Maker" is more than just a song; it's a testament to the power of faith and perseverance.



Gifty's emotional vocals and heartfelt lyrics connect deeply with listeners, reminding us that within every challenge, a champion can emerge.

Gifty Hammond's music serves a greater purpose. By supporting and sharing her songs, you contribute to the "Hands to Heart" foundation, which aids orphans and widows in Ghana.



With "Champion Maker," you not only enjoy beautiful music but also become a part of a meaningful cause.



