Gifty Oware and husband share sweet kiss at birthday dinner

Gifty Oware throws a dinner party for her husband

Gifty and Lawyer Peter Mensah share a passionate kiss



You bring out the best and worst in me, Gifty Oware to husband



Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Gifty Oware Aboagye Mensah and her husband, Peter Kwaku Mensah have indulged in a public display of affection at a recently held birthday party for her man.



Gifty and Lawyer Mensah in September this year tied the knot in a grand style that witnessed high profile personalities in attendance.



To celebrate her husband's first birthday as husband and wife, a dinner party was organised in honour of her 'better half' where their captured kissing each other.



The two have taken many by surprise as it is rare to see Ghanaian couples locking lips in public.

Mr and Mrs Mensah who appeared madly in love couldn't take their hands and eyes off each other at the party.



Reacting to their passionate kiss, followers on Instagram, advised Gifty and her man to get a room.



Mrs Mensah in a long write up on December 11, revealed that she is always turned on by her husbands looks adding that Lawyer Mensah who she affectionately calls Kay, brings out the best and worse in her.



Parts of the caption of Gifty's message to her husband read: "I love the snores and the groaning. The moaning of back hits. You make loving you so easier! How you graduated from pomading my back to zippy closing. The laughters and those silly looks like a baby! My big baby! Happy birthday My LOML. I love you Kay!"



Check out the video below:



