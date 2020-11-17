Ginius set to release new single 'Full Moon' ahead of upcoming project

Singer, Ginius

Britain-based Ghanaian born producer, singer-songwriter, Gina Baker, known as Ginius is set to release her new single “Full Moon” ahead of an upcoming project.

After releasing her project which was inspired by Amapiano, Ginius is set to take over the Alté scene with her leading single “Full Moon”.



With the Alté music scene booming across Africa and beyond, Ginius’ new self-produced single pending release on Friday 27th November 2020 is influenced by both her British and West African culture.

Ginius’ upcoming project is titled, “How It Feels".



