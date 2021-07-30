Give Moesha the privacy to heal – Family appeals to Ghanaians

Ghanaian movie star and socialite Moesha Boduong

The family of Ghanaian movie star and socialite Moesha Boduong have appealed to Ghanaians to grant the actress some privacy as she undergoes healing process.



The actress’ name has dominated the media space with various people giving account of what they contend to be the truth of her current state.



But in a statement issued on Thursday, July 29, 2021, the family urged Ghanaians to be circumspect with their commentary on the issue.

The family emphasized that Moesha has indeed departed from her old ways and embraced Christ.



They however cautioned Ghanaians against making false statements about the actress and urged that the social media attacks be ceased.



“Everybody has a past, a present and a future. We have all lived lives that, depending on the “friends" or "people” around you, can positively or negatively influence your life. Some have lived high lives and others have lived practical lives.



“No matter what happened or where Moesha has been and no matter whom she has “used” or “offended”, we believe that there comes a time in life when realisation sets in or a time when you “wake up” from your past and try to make good your life.



“Let’s let Moesha “heal” peacefully and let’s give her space from all networks to enable a new, positively fulfilling and effective beginning for her,” parts of the statement read.

In recent days an audio of a man who identified himself as Nelson has been making the rounds on social media with some allegations against Moesha.



But the family, in the statement denied knowledge of the person who claims to be a brother of Moesha.



The family also announced that it has not granted authorization to anyone to raise funds for her.



“We further note with disappointment an audio recording circulating on social media purported to be her brother. We condemn the contents of the recording and state categorically that it is not her brother.



“The supposed Nelson is not a known relative of the family," the statement added.