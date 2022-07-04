Give artistes a break – Fans told

Kwabena Wiredu Arthur is a Ghanaian entertainment personality

Fans are fond of pressurizing artists to put out new music with some even

getting annoyed when their favorite has not put out music in a while but



Ghanaian entertainment personality Kwabena Wiredu Arthur believes fans



should give artists a break.



In a conversation with Sammy Flexx on his program ‘Real Talk’, Kwabena



pleaded with fans to be patient and understand when artists are not

putting out new music.



He was of the opinion different factors could be attributed to it,



namely, family issues, stress, and more.



“Music comes with a spirit, maybe the artist isn’t in the mood to



release a song, or there is a plan the artist is going with”, he shared.

He however shared that it is a bother to fans when their favorite



artists are not releasing new music and that slows down the energy from



the fan base.



He also revealed some people take the lack of song release



personally because of limited communication between the artist and his

or her fans.



He works with the online music distribution company Ditto Music.



with the online music distribution company Ditto Music.