Give the Black Stars job to George Boateng - Praye Tietia tells GFA

Ghanaian musician, Praye Tiatia

GFA to appoint caretaker coach for World Cup qualifying playoff

Sports Ministry wants Milovan Rajevac sacked



George Boateng interested in Black Stars job



Ghanaian musician, Steven Fiawoo known in the showbiz industry as Praye Tiatia is advocating for the appointment of Aston Villa U-23 coach, George Boateng as the head of the Black Stars technical team.



George Boateng’s name popped up again in the Ghanaian media space as one of the persons being considered to take over the Black Stars after reports went rife that Milovan Rajevac has been sacked.



But for some people, George Boateng doesn’t have the requisite track record to handle the Black Stars even if there is a vacancy since his coaching expertise has been at the juvenile level.



However, Praye Tiatia is of the opinion that the Ghanaian-born Dutch international has the needed experience to turn things around with the Black Stars.

“I think the time is ripe for us to give one of our own the chance to lead our national team and this time I mean someone with that international training and experience that we always seek and go in for but the difference this time around is, he's one of our own.”



“A Ghanaian-born Dutch international @george1boateng who was the head coach of KELANTAN fc in the Malaysian league before currently coaching Aston villa second team in England. If countries like Nigeria, Senegal and Co are doing it why can't we?” he posted on his Instagram page.



George Boateng started his coaching career with Kelantan Football Club from 2014 to 2015 before being appointed as the U-13 coach of Blackburn Rovers F.C. IN 2019.



In 2019, Aston Villa appointed him as the U-18 coach before promoting him to the U-23 side in 2020.



