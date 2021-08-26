'Give them soft' – Shatana embarks on 'say no to drugs' campaign

Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson, Contributor

These days, some mainstream celebrities are becoming more public about their mental health struggles as a result of their addiction to drugs.

Songstress Shatana has talked about the need for drug addicts to be given 'something soft' to aid their recovery.



Shatana has taken her #Givethemsoft crusade to social media where she warned the youth that drugs can make them so sick that they would not even want to live anymore.”



#Givethemsoft is a campaign by the musician to help reduce the rate of drug addiction, a menace most youth in Ghana are battling.



According to the outspoken musician getting addicted to drugs will only make life miserable for you.



Citing Moesha’s PA Saga as an example she indicated it is a clear indication that drug addiction played a role in Moesha’s current state.

Shatana however stressed on the need for the law enforcement agency to prosecute drug traffickers and people who promote the usage of drugs on social media irrespective of their personality hence the need to question renowned entertainer Afia Schwarzenegger for saying she smokes 5000ghc worth weed every week.



“My appeal to all youngsters is to stay away from drugs” she added.



She admonished the youth to stay away from drugs because it affect their health, lead to academic failure, and jeopardizes their future.



