Give us Mohbad's body for a befitting burial – Tonto Dikeh tells police

Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has urged the police to release the body of late singer, MohBad for a befitting burial.

The movie star expressed how exhausted she has been over the 'sluggishness' of the autopsy process.



Tonto stated that she would spark this particular discussion if no one speaks up, saying she has invested too much of her emotions, time, and love not to see this justice go through.



She noted how she, and many others have given the Nigerian police time, adding that the case cannot be swept under the rug no matter how long it takes.

Tonto Dikeh wrote:



“@nigerianpoliceforce, give us Mohbad for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and slowness. If no one speaks I will, I have invested too much of my emotions, my time, and my love to see this justice go through. Like QM says give the police more time. Honestly, we have given you all the more time than necessary. This is not the case to be swept under. We want Justice.”



