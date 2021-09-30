Giving Nana Ampadu a state burial will be in order - Okraku Mantey

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey

• Highlife legend Nana Ampadu has passed on

• A section of the public say he deserves a state burial



• The deputy minister of Tourism has suggested that call is in the right direction



The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has stated that nobody can demand a state burial at the time of their death despite their contribution to Ghana.



Responding to calls for a state burial in honour of the late Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, by a section of the public, the deputy minister noted that "it will be in order to give Nana Ampadu a state burial," however, that decision lies in the hands of the state and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Entertainment Review’ on Peace FM, Mr Okraku Mantey recalled an instance where the family of late veteran actor and producer, Osofo Dadzie, stated that his wish was for Ghana to give him a state burial when he dies.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo explained that the mandate solely depends on the state and not a request made by an individual.



"During Osofo Dadzie's passing last year, the Minister at the time, Barbara Oteng Gyasi led a delegation to see the president. One of his family members in a request told the president that due to Osofo Dadzie's contribution to Ghana, he deserved a state burial not knowing that the president had quoted it down. When it was time for him to address the delegation, he stated that he as president doesn't have control to say that he should be given a state burial when he dies. It is the state at the time that will take that decision because the family claimed that Osofo Dadzie said he wanted a state burial," Mr Okraku Mantey revealed.



He, however, noted that it will be fair to give Nana Ampadu also known as 'Adwomtofo Nyinaa Hene' translated as ‘The king of all musician' a state burial considering his service to Ghana.



"I have always kept in mind the statement the president made that day. Me as Mark, from where I sit, I don't have the mandate to say we have to give Nana Ampadu a state burial or not but if the president in his own wisdom and those who will make a decision on his burial say he will be given a state burial, I think it is in order. There will be nothing wrong if the president decides to give him a state burial but nobody has the power to demand a state burial.”



The Highlife-great passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a short illness. He composed over 800 songs, popular among them include: 'Oman Bo Adwo', 'Obra', Kofi Nkrabea', 'Susu Ma No Nye Wode', 'Mother', 'Yaa Amponsah'.