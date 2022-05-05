Giving your girlfriend money will damage your relationship - Jessica Opare

Media personality, Jessica Opare Saforo

Money doesn't guarantee love or loyalty, Men told

Jessica Opare admonish men not to splash cash on their girlfriends



Men told to teach their girlfriends how to make their own money



Media personality, Jessica Opare Saforo, has stated that money should be the last thing a man gives to his girlfriends if he truly wants to keep a relationship running.



She argued that when a man regularly gives his partner money or base the relationship on spoiling their loved one with money, it will definitely collapse.



According to her, money is the worst thing a man can give to the woman he dates.



"People might think that given their partner money guarantees loyalty, guarantees love, guarantees a happy relationship but I am here to tell you that it is actually not the case. If you are someone who has based your whole relationship on money as the solution to everything...there's an argument and the next thing you do is give her money to go and buy her favourite thing, go shopping, what you are doing is actually damaging your relationship because money cannot be the solution to everything. There is more to life than money.

"Money is great, money is good, money makes things easier, a lot of things but it is not the solution to every problem," she explained.



Jessica added that a woman will constantly expect cash from her partner when all he does is splash money on her.



A girlfriend in that position will expect the man to be the provider but "will leave you" when you are no longer in the position to give her money.







