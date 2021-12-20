Glamorous display of Ghanaian fabric at Miss Universe Ghana fashion show

The event witnessed beautiful ladies, each representing one of the 16 regions of Ghana

Source: GNA

The Miss Universe Ghana 2022 preliminary show which took place at the Black Stars Square, paved the way for Ghanaian designers to flaunt their priceless fabric masterpiece.

MALZ Promotions in collaboration with Woodin and 'Beyond the Return', hosted the preliminary fashion show of Miss Universe Ghana 2022, an event that marks the onset of elevating the Ghanaian creative arts to the global scale.



The fashion show also created opportunities to discover, nurture, and showcase a new generation of designers who were looking to attain global recognition, with their pieces worn by the 16 contestants selected from all around the country to compete for the Miss Universe Ghana 2022 crown.



The event witnessed beautiful ladies, each representing one of the 16 regions of Ghana, compete in a line-up of exciting rounds to help narrow the field to a select number of semi-finalists for the Grand Finale.



These delegates paraded in some never-before-seen elaborate Regional Costume Designs, paying homage to the vibrant culture, remarkable tourist attraction, and hidden gems the country has to offer.



This preliminary fashion show also allowed the Miss Universe Ghana organizers to judge the 16 ladies during a swimsuit round and evening gown sponsored by Aha Brands and Woodin respectively.

Menaye Donkor-Muntari, National Director of Miss Universe Ghana, in a statement, said: “Our forefathers would be proud! This is the genesis of greater milestones that would propel Ghana to the international spotlight and awaken the spirit of patriotism for the world to see”.



The event also saw heart-stopping performances from some of Ghana’s leading entertainers in the music business like Adina, Stonebwoy, and amazing rising talents like Kweku Afro.



The maiden edition of Miss Universe Ghana Preliminary Fashion Show was hosted by Miss Universe Ghana 2017, Ruth Quashie, and the reigning Miss Universe Ghana, Silvia Naa Morkor Commodore with a special red-carpet presentation by Mauvie the Motivator.



GNA