Glitz Africa’s Beauty Forum ’21 discusses beauty aesthetics, influencers & production

Glitz Africa’s Beauty Forum ’21

Source: Glitz Africa

Glitz Africa organized the second edition of the Beauty Forum, a side event of the annual Glitz Africa Fashion Week; a platform to engage beauty experts, entrepreneurs, influencers and enthusiasts to discuss all things beauty. It took place on Wednesday, October 20 at The Underbridge, East Legon.

It took off with a message from the keynote speaker, Ms Dzigbordi Dosoo, the certified high-performance coach.



The first panel was moderated by the forum host, Miss Gina Nipah, a plus size model and owner of Hapin Hair Lounge. The speakers on the panel discussing ‘The crave for beauty aesthetics, does it really work?’ included Trudy Arnold (CEO, Studio 7 Beauty Lounge), Jahara M Osman (Founder, Premier Aesthetic Clinic), Siran Mahama (CEO, Reviv Ghana), Emily Bodom (CEO, Enhance by EB) and Tish Tagoe (CEO, Luxury Beauty Spa).



They discussed both surgical and non-surgical beauty procedures, the likely complications and safety measures they take.



The second panel discussed the topic, ‘Building brand relationships with influencer marketing’ with Founder of LXHR Solutions, Lexy O. Boahene as moderator. The speakers included; Chris Kata (TV host/Entrepreneur), Larley Lartey (Digital Creator/Creative Director) and Maame Gyamfua Yeboah (Co-founder, Oh My Hair).



The ladies discussed the era of influencer marketing, what they consider before coming on board as influencers and brands look out for in choosing influencers among other issues.

The last panel was moderated by the Co-founder of Polish’d Nails and Beauty Bar, Nana Amobi Chambers on the topic, ‘From sourcing to distribution – Exploring the process of beauty production’ with Akosua Opoku (Owner, Beautymarked - a skincare and makeup retail) and Ernest Ekuma (Managing Director, Tree of Life).



Adeline Asante Antwi, a manager at Garnier did a short presentation on some of their products and offered some freebies to the guests. Zeepay also did a presentation on their products.



Some of the guests included Sacha Okoh (CEO, SO Aesthetics), Vanessa Gyan (media personality and entrepreneur), Ramona McDermott (fashion influencer) among others.



Partners of the Forum included MAC Cosmetics, Zeepay and Garnier.



Food partners which included The Salad Bar, Omama Chocolate, Sunny Snacks and Lizgyei Drinks provided refreshment to the guests.













