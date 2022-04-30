Gloria Sarfo breaks down in tears at mother's funeral

Actress, Gloria Osei Sarfo (middle) mourns late mother

Gloria Sarfo's mother passes away

Gloria buries her mother in their hometown



Actress details her experience of losing her mother



Actress Gloria Sarfo has put her late mother, Prophetess Ophelia Yeboah to rest at Akyem Osiem, in a funeral that was attended by family and friends of the television personality on April 30.



Following her mother's demise on February 11, 2022, the actress has been experiencing emotional breakdowns and on different occasions asked followers to pray for her.



Gloria disclosed having sleepless nights and being unable to deal with the heartbreak of losing her dearest mother who doubled as her best friend.

"It hurts, it does, really badly. I just don't know how I'm going to cope Gosh," she captioned a post with her late mother.



The late Prophetess Ophelia who died at age 66, was the Head Pastor of Zion Prayer Ministry and associate pastor of City Temple International.



Celebrities and colleagues of the actress turned out in their numbers on Saturday to support their friend lay her mother to rest at Osiem, Eastern Region.



Photos coming in from the burial service, captures Gloria weeping controllable with members of the family doing their best to console her.



