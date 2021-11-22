Gloria Sarfo crowned Actress of the Year

Gloria Sarfo's actress of the year award

Gloria shares an unnatural event that cancelled her trip

She picks an award for Best Actress 2021



Gloria appreciates God and her fans



Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, has won the Actress of the Year award in the just-ended Women’s Choice Awards 2021.



The event took place on November 20, 2021, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.



The Women’s Choice Africa, an initiative produced by Global Ovations Ltd translates the collective voice of women into a highly objective and consistent methodology.

The Women’s Choice Africa allows women to choose with confidence, knowing that other women across Africa would highly recommend it to their family and friends the country as a whole.



Before the event, she shared on her Instagram how expectant she was for great news because unnatural circumstances had stopped her from going on a trip.



“How God cancelled my trip to honour this recognition, still beats my mind. Well, I just hope that He has something special for me Tonight. Like I said earlier, fingers crossed,” she captioned.



She couldn’t hold her excitement as she shared a video of her award and certificate to her fans to affirm she had won.



“And Yes, We won, Actress of The Year, Women's Choice Awards Africa 2021, Thank You, Thank You, Thank You. What God cannot do, does not exist”, she captioned.

The actress this year swept the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).



She was nominated for her role in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s ‘Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later’.



