Gloria Sarfo weeps as ‘sweet mother’ song plays at late mother’s memorial service

Gloria Sarfo inconsolable at late mother’s one-week memorial event

In a sad and tensed mood, Gloria Sarfo, and her siblings took to the stage to dance to Prince Nico Mbarga’s ‘Sweet mother’, at their late mother’s one-week memorial service.



As they danced their sorrows away, Gloria and her siblings were surrounded by family members, friends and sympathizers who tried to console them.



Gloria, who perhaps was drawn to the lyrics of the song or felt the absence of her late mother more intensely, was seen tearing up.

From her composure, it was obvious that the actress who had tried to suck in her grief the whole time couldn’t hold it in any longer.



Trying hard not to be captured by the cameras, Gloria either bowed down her head to weep or wiped off her tears with a handkerchief.



Gloria Sarfo’s colleagues, Stacy Amoateng, Martha Ankomah, and Emelia Brobbey tried to cheer her up while others sprayed her with cash.



