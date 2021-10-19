Go after Shatta Wale as you did T’adi woman – Journalist to Dampare

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Journalist, Raymond Nyamador, has charged the Ghana Police Service to investigate and charge Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale accordingly.

His comment comes at the back of the singer’s apology for feigning a gun attack on Monday, 18th October 2021.



The singer, in a long Facebook post, revealed that it was all a prank. He subsequently asked for forgiveness from his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.



Raymond, who is, however, not satisfied with the singer’s apology has asked the Police to arrest and prosecute Shatta Wale as was done in the case of the Takoradi woman who is alleged to have faked her pregnancy and kidnapping.



“The Ghana Police Service must arrest Shatta Wale for causing fear and panic or for deceiving public officers because clearly the police have been deceived as their men had to carry on investigations after hearing the news. The police must take action against this young man. The Takoradi woman who is alleged to have faked her kidnapping is being processed on similar lines; for the deception of public officers. I am hoping that the police take this issue up.”



On Monday, October 18, 2021, one of Shatta Wale’s team members called Nana Dope alleged that Wale was ambushed by gunmen but managed to escape and was battling for his life at a health facility.

The police, through their investigations, went to Shatta’s house and a number of health facilities but could not find him.



He said he took the phones of the team members and made the fake post.



He made reference to the prophecy that was made by a prophet recently on the radio that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.



According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection after that prophecy came.