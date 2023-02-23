Go and ask the witches and wizards – Sonnie Badu dares doubters of his pork teachings

US-based Ghanaian preacher and Founder of Rockhill Chapel, Rev Sonnie Badu

US-based Ghanaian preacher and Founder of Rockhill Chapel, Rev Sonnie Badu has chosen witches and wizards as his first witnesses to his teachings against the consumption of pork which according to him, makes a man unclean and vulnerable to witchcraft.

Rev Sonnie Badu in the last couple of days has come under a barrage of attacks, especially from a section of Ghanaians for teaching against the eating of pork which is a delicacy.



In one of his sermons touching on how demons usually operate on victims who consume unclean foods, Sonnie Badu categorically stated that pork is unclean.



“Once the demons discover that you have eaten something unclean, your spirit automatically gets subdued. Once you go to bed, they come, because you gave them access.” He claimed.



However, responding to this in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Rev Sonnie Badu asked his critics to seek the right answers from the witches and wizards themselves if they think he is not telling the truth.

“You can ask all witches and wizards”, he challenged.



According to him, the scripture work is only for people who are pure. “And all of us are not pure therefore the witchcrafts get the chance of trapping us, and what gives them the opportunity to destroy us is food and what food is it? It is pork. You can ask all witchcrafts” Rev Sonnie Badu challenged Kwame Tank the host of the show “Angel in the Morning” monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Dr Sonnie Badu further stated that people who dispute his teachings can go ahead and eat it if they wish. “Please you can eat everything you wish to”, he stated.



Throwing shades at his critics, Sonnie Badu said, “they sit down and quote the scripture that Jesus Christ said he has sanctified all things therefore they can eat of it but are you clean? Do you qualify to even say that?”