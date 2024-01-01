‘God bless you’ – Kumchacha hails IGP Dampare for ‘controlling’ prophecies

The Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare for curbing prophecies in the country.

According to him, the decision taken by IGP Dampare to deal with prophets who give prophecies that put fear and panic in people and pose danger in their lives is a step in the right direction.



The pastor slammed pastors who are chastising IGP Dampare for the measure and accusing him of gagging them from speaking the mind of God to the people.



Kumchacha stated that IGP Dampare deserves to be commended for the measures he has put in place to control prophecies instead of criticizing him.



“IGP George Akuffo Dampare, may God bless him. The regulations he has introduced to curb doom prophecies will help us. If you are a prophet and claim that IGP's order has restricted you from prophesying then you are not from God but it's your foolishness and eagerness for popularity that makes you think so. Can I IGP stop you from speaking the mind of God?



"Since IGP started cautioning prophets, haven’t you realized some unnecessary foolish prophecies have stopped? Some of them get information from experts to prophesy about fame which is not the best,” he said in a video shared by Trends GH TV on their YouTube channel.



It will be recalled that the Ghana Police Service issued a communique to the general public warning prophets to be wary of how they communicate their prophecies to avoid tension.

Some pastors have lambasted IGP Dampare for taking such initiative which tends to limit prophets in delivering prophecies.



SB/EK



