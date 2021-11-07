God directed me to feature Efya and Akwaboah – Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor, Gospel Musician

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor has mentioned tht her song with circular artistes Efya and Akwaboah was a direction from God.

In an interview with NY DJ on Y 102.5 FM during the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, the celebrated gospel artiste mentioned that she expected backlash from the gospel fraternity before releasing her ‘Yedawase (Thank you)’ song but did not mind because she was directed by the holy spirit to feature the circular artists. She added that the purpose of the song was to unite musicians in the industry and give thanks to God after the pandemic.



“I took it really cool, before I went on that tangent, there were issues like that, so I expected the backlash, but my journey is about my assignment and what God whispered in my ears in that time when I am alone and the things God drops in my spirit to do. But the main purpose of my song with Efya and Akwaboah was to unite us in thanksgiving because of what we went through during the covid and I was a horrible experience, I wanted us to unite like an all-star song and say thank you to God for keeping us alive,” she said.



She further asserted that she was not concerned with the genre of music then and just wanted someone who shared in her vision and she connected with Efya and Akwaboah. She also mentioned that she was in no position to go contrary to God’s directions and would not hesitate if she is directed to feature other circular artistes.

“At that time, I wasn’t thinking about a genre of music whether it was gospel or circular, I just wanted someone who will receive the vision I have and agree to be a part of it and she connected with me and Akwaboah also agreed to be on the song. I was is in no position to ignore God’s message and directions if the spirit directs me to feature other circular artistes, I will not hesitate,” she added.



She advised her colleagues in the gospel fraternity to welcome circular artistes and entreated music enthusiasts to stream her new song ‘Only You’ on all digital stores.



