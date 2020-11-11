God does not exist if Akufo-Addo wins 2020 election - Bulldog

Vocal artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has mentioned why Nana Akufo-Addo does not deserve to win this year’s election.

Bulldog stated in a discussion on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment show that through Nana Addo’s leadership, some people have been killed.



Again, the manager of Shatta Wale averred the NPP’s flagbearer has collapsed many financial institutions after he came to power.



Based on this, Bulldog said he [Nana Addo] has failed and he doesn’t need to be given another term.



If he wins this election, Bulldog said then God does not exist.

“I’m telling you this today, If Akufo-Addo wins, it is one month from today if he wins the December elections then God no dey. This somebody who has killed people. Based on his closure of all these banks, I have my money at Menzgold, same as many others. People have lost their lives based on the money they lost at Menzgold.”



“If Nana Addo should be credited for Free SHS, then he can also be blamed on the death of people based on their locked-up funds. He’s not a murderer, he has not killed anyone but I am saying his policies to shut down institutions, close down banks and many of these things should be blamed on his doorstep,” he said.



