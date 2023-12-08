‘God elevated me to marry Agradaa, I don’t care what people say’ - Asiamah scolds critics

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Asiamah, has said that he is not perturbed about the criticisms by some members of the public after his marriage.

According to him, it is by the grace of God that he was elevated to marry Nana Agradaa therefore, humans cannot determine whether it was the right choice or not.



He stated that criticisms are normal to him because even in the bible when the blind man was healed, people made all sorts of claims about how he was cured after having been blind for quite some time.



Asiamah indicated that he is happy with his union with Nana Agradaa and that what people are saying about their marriage would not affect them in any way.



“God can grant his grace or anointing to a child regardless of the situation. So Ghanaians including pastors, prophets, and other people should understand that if Nana Agradaa is the wife of Angel Asiamah, then, it is God who made it possible. Left to man alone, I would be trampled upon but God gave me Nana Agradaa to glorify his name and my family.



"So, if you don’t understand why Nana Agradaa married her junior pastor [Asiamah] I don’t blame you,” he said while preaching to the congregation.



He further added, “Those criticizing us would do so for long because I am not concerned. Even in the bible when the blind man was healed, people questioned how he was cured but he didn’t mind them. What I know is that I used to be a bachelor but now I am a married man.”

His reaction comes as some individuals raise concerns about his motive to marry Nana Agradaa who is not of her age.



Social media was buzzing with reactions when Nana Agradaa married her junior pastor, Asiamah recently.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



