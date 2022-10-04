God forbid - Juliet Ibrahim on 'dead' movie industry comment

Juliet interacts with Doreen

‘God forbid’ was what award-winning Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim said when asked if she believed the Ghana movie industry was dead.

In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue, Juliet discovered that the movie industry was on hold at some point because of COVID-19, which changed a lot of things for industry players in the industry.



“Our movie industry cannot be dead, no! Unfortunately, COVID came along and affected a lot of things. We were closed for like 2 years but we’ve opened up again, so there are a lot of movies coming up, people are working again, and people are back on set filming.



“I just finished a good movie that is Ghanaian American and South African, right here in Accra, so yeah… a lot of good things are coming up from us,” she said.



She furthermore mentioned that the movie industry was rebranding and that she has seen the work actors and actresses are putting into their crafts while pushing for solidarity.



“Errm…the Ghanaian movie industry is actually rebranding. I see that a lot and right now there’s a lot of competition, so we’re all trying to win together and that’s one major thing.



“The more we have unity, the more we have one vision. We’ll be able to take our industry further and beyond, yeah."





ADA/BOG